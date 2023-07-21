ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 21, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
The following articles were published earlier today — Jul 21, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Renovation plans for 93 units at Barcroft get thumbs up from County Board | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Kirby Club pushes back opening in Clarendon, now aiming for spring 2024 | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Toys ‘R’ Us RV tour coming to Arlington next week | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Berkeley | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Local nonprofit ensures safe and healthy housing for community members | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Former journalist who lived on Columbia Pike pleads guilty to child sexual abuse material possession | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- The Pinemoor in Clarendon is closing today (19527 views)
- Surreal restaurant hoping for fall opening in Crystal City but details remain sparse (9147 views)
- Amazon Fresh store in Crystal City closes temporarily (9043 views)
- Driver smashes through bank drive-thru in Falls Church (8886 views)
- JUST IN: Man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Metro station (8375 views)
- Vehicle flips in morning crash near Ballston (8319 views)
- Arlington reigns supreme as nation’s fittest ‘city’ for sixth year in a row (7103 views)
- Water main break closes several Arlington County facilities (7033 views)
- After four decades in Arlington, Rick’s Tattoo is moving to Bailey’s Crossroads (5775 views)
- Spanish immersion preschool and daycare could take over Staples near Ballston (4836 views)
- ACPD: Three arrested for catalytic converter theft (4818 views)
- An Arlington teen has been rowing for over 50 hours in an attempt to beat a world record (4502 views)
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Parent/Child: Fun Printmaking! Block Carving and Printing Workshop @ Art House 7
- 10:00 am: Yoga in the Galleries at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington
- 👉 1:00 pm: Dog Portraits at Paws on the Plaza
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 10:00 am: MoCA on the Move at Met Park: No Experience Required
- 3:00 pm: A Moment for Music: An Afternoon Concert
- 7:00 pm: Sunset Yoga at Potomac Yard
Expect mostly sunny skies during the day with a high temperature near 86°F and a north wind at 7 mph. In the evening, the skies will remain mostly clear as temperatures dip to around 67°F, with the north wind at 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. See more from Weather.gov.
“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.”
– Abraham Lincoln
Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments.
Arlington resident James Gordon Meek, formerly a prominent television news producer, has pleaded guilty to child pornography charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia announced the…
Discover and taste great wines from Virginia at the Two Table Super Tasting at Arrowine this Sunday, July 23!
Volunteers spent countless hours doing small home improvement projects for low-income residents in Arlington and Northern Virginia.
Meet the newest — and the cutest — Adoptable Pet of the Week, Berkeley! This handsome guy can’t wait to find his forever home. His friends at the Animal Welfare…
Arlington Community Foundation is pleased to welcome three new trustees to the Board for fiscal year 2024: Dana Laidhold, Nancy Eileen McEldowney, and Carmen C. Oviedo. These new board members bring highly distinguished and diverse perspectives in business, finance, and community impact to the work of the Community Foundation at an exciting time in its evolution. The Foundation is embarking on a strategic planning process to serve as a roadmap for deeper and broader engagement in meeting the needs of the community.
Dana Laidhold serves as Senior Vice President and Treasurer at Nasdaq. With more than 25 years of experience in capital markets, foreign exchange, investing, cash management, insurance and treasury technologies, she leads a global team of treasury and tax professionals. In 2020, her Treasury team was a finalist for the Pinnacle Award for excellence in treasury and finance. In 2015, Dana received the Highly Commendable distinction as Woman of the Year at the Adam Smith Awards. Dana is also on the board of the Nasdaq Foundation.
Nancy Eileen McEldowney is an academic and diplomat who served as the national security advisor to Vice President Kamala Harris during 2021 and 2022. She previously served as United States ambassador to Bulgaria, Interim President and Senior Vice President of the National Defense University, and Director of the Foreign Service Institute, among many other foreign affairs distinctions. She has been granted the State Department’s Superior Honor Award on five occasions. She is also the recipient of the Sinclair Linguistic Award and of the Chairman of the Joint Chief’s Joint Distinguished Civilian Service Award.
Carmen C. Oviedo is Founding Partner of Stanton Blackwell. Before founding Stanton Blackwell, Carmen was Senior Vice President and Executive Committee member of Delta Career Education Corporation. She held multiple positions at Fannie Mae serving as Chief of Staff to the CEO and leading regulatory affairs. Carmen began her career in business development at the Corporate Executive Board after spending several years on Capitol Hill. With a passion for community development, Carmen served as a Board President for Doorways for Women and Families in Arlington and is a former board member of Dress for Success in Washington, DC.
Still looking for a summer camp or two for your creative kiddos? There is space in some camps here at MoCA Arlington. From ceramics to sculpture to painting and much more! Art camps are a wonderful way to get your kids off of screens, use their fine motor skills, and challenge their creative minds! Sign-up today!
