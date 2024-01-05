ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 5, 2024

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 5, 2024.
- 9:30 am: BikeArlington revives ‘notorious’ bicycle tour amid high demand | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Arlington County applying brine to ‘tricky spots’ ahead of storm, just in case | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Office vacancy rate is leveling out but Arlington is not yet out of woods | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: ACPD: Charges pending against driver who struck pedestrian and slammed into bank | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- NEW: The Freshman has closed in Crystal City (14838 views)
- Le Pain Quotidien in Clarendon has closed (12576 views)
- Rice Crook in Ballston Quarter Market has closed, but several new eateries are moving in (6184 views)
- Fight over Columbia Pike parking space leads to gun charges (5441 views)
- Falls Church to host inaugural restaurant week this month (5156 views)
- Bank swaps branch locations in Ballston (4481 views)
- Pedestrian injured after SUV runs into bank next to Pentagon City Metro station (4329 views)
- Morning Poll: How much snow do you think we’ll actually get this weekend? (4082 views)
- New County Board chair announces Arlington’s first ‘visioning process’ since 1986 (3298 views)
- Video: ACPD cruiser rear-ended and then pushed in Courthouse (2961 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 1:30 am: DIY Natural Skincare: Gift an experience at Xmas
- 10:00 am: Simplified Still-Life Workshop at Art House 7
- 11:00 am: The Cub Club!
- 👉 12:00 pm: New Year, New Baby?
- 7:00 pm: Comedian Sarah Tiana
- 7:30 pm: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Josh Kuderna
- 9:30 pm: Comedian Sarah Tiana
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 11:00 am: The Cub Club!
🌧️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect a mix of rain, snow, and sleet until 11am, transitioning to rain and possible snow until 1pm, followed by rain for the rest of the day. Highs will be around 38°F with winds changing from southeast to northeast in the afternoon and gusts up to 18mph. Precipitation chances are 100%, with minimal snow and sleet accumulation. Saturday night will likely see rain until 10pm, then mostly cloudy conditions with lows near 33°F. There is a 60% chance of precipitation and potential accumulation between a tenth and a quarter of an inch. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.”
– Theodore Roosevelt
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
