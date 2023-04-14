ARLnow Daily Debrief for Apr 14, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Today we published articles that were read a total of 10047 times… so far.
📈 Top stories
The following are the most-read articles for today — Apr 14, 2023.
- A local pickleball group wants to become a really big dill
- Huge ‘athletic country club,’ spa, cafe and coworking space sets opening date in Clarendon
- Police investigating shots fired near Barcroft Park last night
- Morning Notes
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- BREAKING: Police surround Wells Fargo in Clarendon after robbery (63416 views)
- Here’s how much you need to make to be considered middle class in Arlington (41565 views)
- Family of Braylon Meade says justice was not served in deadly drunk driving incident (14759 views)
- A new park with an enclosed play area for kids has opened in Clarendon (7316 views)
- Police investigating break-in and sexual battery in Courthouse apartment building (5039 views)
- Chase the Submarine now open inside of Pentagon City’s “cube” (4522 views)
- Freeze Warning issued for Arlington (4521 views)
- NEW: Pedestrian struck by driver in front of Ballston Quarter (3884 views)
- Suspects arrested after weekend carjacking near Crystal City (2908 views)
- A local pickleball group wants to become a really big dill (2839 views)
- D.C. Attorney General responds to Virginia AG’s scathing letter (2760 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: AH7 Earth Day Celebration – A Week Early: Recycled Sculpture Family Activity
- 10:00 am: Spring Artful Weekend at Fort C.F. Smith park
- 10:00 am: WalkArlington Presents Walking Palooza
- 11:30 am: FREE Until Help Arrives Training
- 11:30 am: Arlington Fair Housing Conference
- 1:00 pm: Threading History: Wool, Fax, and Coton in Colonial Times
- 1:30 pm: Artist Talk: Asa Jackson
- 3:00 pm: Free Beginner Sewing Class for Refugees
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
☔ Saturday’s forecast
Thundershowers. Cloudy. Mild. High of 75 and low of 62. Sunrise at 6:32 am and sunset at 7:45 pm. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Haiku of the Day
An old silent pond
A frog jumps into the pond–
Splash! Silence again.
-Matsuo Basho
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
In loving memory of Bennett W. Sutton, who passed away in 2023 at the age of 50.
Police are investigating after a car was shot up near Barcroft Park last night. It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 4200 block of S. Four Mile Run…
Although the spring season has finally arrived and is beyond pleasant, H-1B lottery season was not so pleasant this year. As a refresher, there are 85,000 H-1B visas available per…
While road repaving season has kicked off in Arlington, crews are working on local roads for another reason. They are installing traffic sensors in and marking some 4,500 parking spots…
