ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 8, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 8, 2023.
9:30 am: Architects will build larger-than-life sculptures from canned food tonight at Pentagon City mall
10:00 am: UPDATED: Arlington National Cemetery closed due to bomb threat
11:25 am: A restrictive covenant used to block a duplex also barred non-white people from buying or renting it
12:30 pm: Arlington Pet of the Week: Princess Kona!
1:30 pm: Arlington Marine killed in Osprey crash remembered for his dedication to his crew
4:35 pm: Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington
4:55 pm: NEW: Worker rescued after construction site accident on Columbia Pike
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
NOW: Manhunt for escaped D.C. murder suspect underway just across from Arlington (24867 views)
NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington (15524 views)
Stick shift foils attempted carjacking in Ballston (14082 views)
Some neighbors fought a duplex, and won, as county approves more Missing Middle homes (9951 views)
NEW: Ireland's Four Courts is planning to reopen this week (8726 views)
NEW: Woman cited after car towed with kids inside (7753 views)
Arlington has spent $150,000 on fencing at local parks to help quiet the pickleball pop (4747 views)
Under construction Centurion Lounge at DCA shows new signs of progress (3988 views)
Ireland's Four Courts reopening to the public today after honoring victims and first responders (2838 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
9:00 am: AVAST@3700 Art Exhibit
9:30 am: 2023 Northern Virginia Senior Olympics
12:30 pm: Akashic Records Workshop With Bill Sanda
1:00 pm: Rosslyn Jazz Fest
5:00 pm: Opening Reception & Pop Up Shop with Arlington Weaves
5:00 pm: Sound Bath in the Tiffany Gallery at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington
5:00 pm: Art After Hours: An Opening Event
5:30 pm: Neighborhood Picnic
7:30 pm: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Gigi Modrich
8:00 pm: Arlington 9/11 Memorial 5k Post-Race Event at Pupatella
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
10:30 am: Redeemer Church Fall Kickoff
1:00 pm: Sunday (9/10) Open House 1-3pm
2:00 pm: Board Game Afternoon
4:30 pm: Sound Meditation For Healing at The Teal Center
7:00 pm: Sunset Yoga at Potomac Yard
🌦️ Saturday’s forecast
There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, with the possibility of showers continuing until 11am followed by showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 87°F and a light variable wind from the south. On Saturday night, expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low temperature of around 70°F and a southeast wind at 5 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”
– John F. Kennedy
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington!
