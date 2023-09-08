ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 8, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 8, 2023.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

🌦️ Saturday’s forecast

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, with the possibility of showers continuing until 11am followed by showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 87°F and a light variable wind from the south. On Saturday night, expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low temperature of around 70°F and a southeast wind at 5 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”

– John F. Kennedy

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋