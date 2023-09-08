More
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Sep 8, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let's take a look back at today's stories and a look forward to tomorrow's event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Sep 8, 2023.

Since it's Friday, we've also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

  1. NOW: Manhunt for escaped D.C. murder suspect underway just across from Arlington (24867 views)
  2. NEW: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington (15524 views)
  3. Stick shift foils attempted carjacking in Ballston (14082 views)
  4. Some neighbors fought a duplex, and won, as county approves more Missing Middle homes (9951 views)
  5. NEW: Ireland’s Four Courts is planning to reopen this week (8726 views)
  6. NEW: Woman cited after car towed with kids inside (7753 views)
  7. Arlington has spent $150,000 on fencing at local parks to help quiet the pickleball pop (4747 views)
  8. Under construction Centurion Lounge at DCA shows new signs of progress (3988 views)
  9. Ireland’s Four Courts reopening to the public today after honoring victims and first responders (2838 views)

🌦️ Saturday’s forecast

There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, with the possibility of showers continuing until 11am followed by showers and thunderstorms later in the day. The weather will be mostly cloudy with a high of 87°F and a light variable wind from the south. On Saturday night, expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low temperature of around 70°F and a southeast wind at 5 to 9 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.”
– John F. Kennedy

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington!

NEW: Worker rescued after construction site accident on Columbia Pike

A worker fell into a hard-to-access area at a construction site along Columbia Pike this afternoon, prompting a rescue operation. Firefighters were dispatched to the intersection of Columbia Pike and…

Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington

Yesterday’s Severe Thunderstorm Watch resulted in nary a raindrop for Arlington — but Friday evening might be different. Another Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for the county, for D.C.,…

Arlington Marine killed in Osprey crash remembered for his dedication to his crew

Hundreds gathered last night outside the family home of Cpl. Spencer Collart, who died tragically during a training exercise in Australia, to honor his life.

Arlington Pet of the Week: Princess Kona!

Announcing the Princess Kona!, the newest Arlington Pet of the Week. This royal is living it up in her penthouse in Clarendon. She even has her own website that her…

