ARLnow Daily Debrief for Oct 27, 2023

- 9:45 am: Morning Poll: How closely are you paying to the 2023 election? | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Video: Car seen driving down bike path near Rosslyn | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: A new boutique has opened in Clarendon | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:00 pm: JUST IN: Suspect in custody after shots fired in Fairlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Podcast: ‘Flood Czar’ on the ARLnow comment section and Arlington history | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Marine Corps Marathon to bring runners and road closures to Arlington this weekend (10779 views)
- Chinese eatery Tiger Dumpling set to open this week in Clarendon (8202 views)
- Man carjacked of BMW by gun-toting suspects along Columbia Pike (7700 views)
- NWS predicts warmer, wetter winter — but Farmers Almanac sees snow (7652 views)
- Video: Driver narrowly avoids being struck by overturning car (7360 views)
- NEW: Frost Advisory issued for Arlington and D.C. (7334 views)
- Final building in the Red Top Cab redevelopment in Clarendon wraps up months ahead of schedule (6567 views)
- Photos: Neighborhoods across Arlington go all out for Halloween this year (6557 views)
- Police investigating armed robberies in Crystal City and Lyon Park (5738 views)
- Here’s what you need to know about trick-or-treating in Arlington in 2023 (4664 views)
- Here’s where ACPD is planning targeted traffic enforcement this fall (3988 views)
- NEW: Nottingham will not be a ‘swing space’ for upcoming school renovations, says APS (3969 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Book It For Books 5K/One-Mile Run
- 9:00 am: Ditch and Switch
- 9:30 am: Handprints in Clay Parent-Child Workshop at Art House 7
- 10:00 am: Yoga in the Galleries
- 10:00 am: Adult Basic Bike Skills Clinic
- 10:30 am: Trick or Treat at The Village at Shirlington!
- 11:00 am: Hypnotherapy Workshop for Anxiety
- 11:00 am: Honoring the Enslaved People of the Ball-Sellers House
- 1:00 pm: Dia de los Muertos
- 2:00 pm: Sound Bath in the Tiffany Gallery
- 2:00 pm: Level Up Your Kitchen Nutrition Workshop
- 9:00 pm: Tunnels End – Halloween Show & Costume Contest
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 2:00 pm: Doggie Trick-or-Treating at Dogma
- 3:00 pm: Barrelhouse Presents
- 4:00 pm: Somatic Mindfulness Workshop
- 4:00 pm: Faith and Polarization: A Participatory Afternoon
- 4:00 pm: Band Fundraiser
- 4:00 pm: Kids Halloween Concert
- 5:00 pm: Arlington Philharmonic Fundraiser
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees with a west wind at 5-9 mph during the day. Saturday night will bring isolated showers before 11pm, then turning mostly cloudy with a low around 60. The northwest wind will be at 5-7 mph, shifting to the northeast after midnight. There’s a 20% chance of precipitation. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“We cannot solve our problems with the same thinking we used when we created them.”
– Albert Einstein
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
