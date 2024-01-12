ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jan 12, 2024

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 12, 2024.
- 9:30 am: New owner takes over Copperwood Tavern in Shirlington
- 10:30 am: Crafthouse in Ballston set to close this weekend with tentative plans to reopen elsewhere
- 11:30 am: Wind Advisory issued for Saturday, following Friday night flood potential
- 3:20 pm: NEW: APS warns of data breach from visitor management system
- 3:55 pm: JUST IN: Home values up in Arlington, but growth continues to slow
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Police investigating ‘mob’ attack at local high school (29036 views)
- Wild fight near Clarendon caught on camera (22956 views)
- DEVELOPING: Search underway near Courthouse after sound of gunshots heard (15011 views)
- A new Korean coffee shop is drawing long lines in Ballston (11792 views)
- ACPD: Boy robbed twice in successive days by same suspects (9923 views)
- Scooter and e-bike operators leave Arlington amid micro-mobility industry woes (9728 views)
- Chicken + Whiskey in Clarendon has temporarily closed due to ‘lackluster sales’ (9705 views)
- Local golf pro named regional PGA Golf Professional of the Year (5976 views)
- Police investigated another potential overdose at Wakefield High School last week (5908 views)
- Video: Crash at Clarendon intersection knocks out traffic signal (4426 views)
- Reminder: Two Arlington Metro stations to close starting Friday for weekend track work (4288 views)
- Staples in Virginia Square set to close next month, making way for Spanish immersion preschool (4276 views)
- JUST IN: Flood Warning issued for Arlington (4225 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Boolean Girl Coding Clubhouse
- 👉 1:00 pm: Tai Chi Seminar – Daoist Three Treasures and Qi Flow
- 2:00 pm: Camping 101
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect mostly sunny skies and a high around 47 degrees. A breezy west wind will reach 17 to 23 mph, gusting up to 45 mph. Saturday night will be mostly clear with temperatures dropping to around 32 degrees. Southwest winds will be blowing at 10 to 16 mph, gusting as high as 28 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Know thyself.”
– Socrates
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
The value of residential properties is up in Arlington, but the torrid growth of past years has slowed. Arlington County announced today that residential property assessments are up 3.2% for…
Arlington Public Schools experienced a data breach this week affecting information it collects for visitors to school buildings.
Elevator, attached garage, many valuable updated
After an expected deluge tonight, Saturday may feature hazardous wind gusts. The National Weather Service just issued the following Wind Advisory, warning of falling tree limbs and possible power outages…
