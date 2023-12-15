ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 15, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: Top 5 local picks for veterinary practices from the Consumers’ Checkbook | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Soul Thai Kitchen & Bar debuts in Dominion Hills, replacing Meridian Pint | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:00 pm: Capturing life beyond news: ARLnow’s Jay Westcott transitions from news photography to artistic pursuits | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- This Arlington restaurant was just named No. 1 in Virginia by Washingtonian readers (75591 views)
- Two Arlington spots made the Post’s new top 10 casual restaurants list (24090 views)
- BREAKING: Governor to make a ‘remarkable’ announcement in Potomac Yard amid Caps and Wiz arena reports (18856 views)
- NOW: Large response to house fire near Arlington border in McLean (16508 views)
- Police investigating ‘suspicious’ incident at local middle school (15841 views)
- What the Capitals’ move to Potomac Yard could mean for its Ballston practice facility and an at-grade Route 1 (13617 views)
- Van Leeuwen ice cream shop and Tatte café among six new businesses looking to open in Crystal City (9309 views)
- Arlington doctor convicted of illicit distribution of more than 1 million opioid pills (9144 views)
- Morning Poll: Will you go to more Caps and Wiz games in Alexandria? (8867 views)
- Fundraiser underway for family of man who died in Chain Bridge Forest fire (8419 views)
- Police investigating armed robbery, shots fired incidents (7114 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Wreaths Across America
- 10:00 am: Sports Equipment Collection Drive
- 11:00 am: Search for Santa’s Critters
- 12:00 pm: First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
- 3:00 pm: Entering Darkness Together: Honoring the Winter Solstice Walk
- 4:00 pm: Christmas Brass
- 4:00 pm: The Sounds of Christmas!
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 9:30 am: Breakfast with Santa at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
- 10:00 am: Gingerbread House Workshop at The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City
- 2:00 pm: Learn to Letterbox: Winter Holiday Edition
- 👉 4:00 pm: Festival of Lessons and Carols
- 4:00 pm: Bach’s Christmas Oratorio at Schlesinger Center
- 4:00 pm: Strike the Harp & Join the Chorus
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect a mostly sunny day with a high temperature near 54°F, accompanied by light and variable wind that becomes east around 6 mph in the afternoon. On Saturday night, there’s a slight chance of rain after 1am and it will be mostly cloudy with a low temperature around 40°F. The east wind will blow at 3-7 mph, and the chance of precipitation is 20%. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“For every minute you are angry you lose sixty seconds of happiness.”
– Ralph Waldo Emerson
