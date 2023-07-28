ARLnow Daily Debrief for Jul 28, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
- 9:30 am: GMU acquires office building across from Mason Square campus amid expansion project | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Rehab work starts on 21st Street N. bridge over I-66 | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Local leaders hope second Crystal City Metro entrance can help further revitalize and connect neighborhood | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Panda | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: UPDATED: Man arrested for mirror thefts was previously arrested for vehicle vandalism spree | 🗣️ Comments
- 5:10 pm: Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- DEVELOPING: Propane tanker overturns, blocking southbound I-395 (14958 views)
- Arlington advises residents to avoid Four Mile Run after ‘dumping incident’ (11086 views)
- Ballston movie theater without AC amid ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ blockbuster weekend (10314 views)
- Man escapes armed carjacking attempt near Potomac Yard (8385 views)
- NEW: Police investigating reported sexual assault and slashing in Crystal City (7873 views)
- Report: Arlington has tenth-highest rent in the U.S. (7005 views)
- Houses on former Febrey-Lothrop site to go on sale in the fall (6738 views)
- Westmont Apartments opens on Columbia Pike, as Five Guys and another eatery plan to move in (6126 views)
- NEW: Another BMW has been carjacked in Arlington (5779 views)
- Alamo Drafthouse Cinema to host ‘Barbie’ movie slumber party (5430 views)
- 13 non-touristy things to do near DC this summer (4885 views)
- Arlington under Severe Thunderstorm Watch tonight (3928 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 10:00 am: Let’s Make Earrings! 11yrs+ Parent/Child Workshop at Art House 7
- 10:00 am: Playdate at AUCP Playground
- 10:00 am: Yoga in the Galleries at Museum of Contemporary Art Arlington
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 10:00 am: No Experience Required Artist Spotlight: Allie Tripp — Print a Local Postcard!
- 11:00 am: Sunday Funday
- 7:00 pm: Sunset Yoga at Potomac Yard
⛈️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect showers and thunderstorms after 2pm, with mostly sunny weather and a high of 96°F. The heat index may reach 104°F, while west winds of 7-13 mph may gust up to 20 mph. There is a 60% chance of precipitation, with potential rainfall of up to half an inch. Saturday night, anticipate likely showers and thunderstorms mainly before 8pm, with a low around 72°F and winds shifting from west to north. The chance of precipitation remains 60%, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, but potentially higher in thunderstorms. See more from Weather.gov.
