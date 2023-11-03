ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 3, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 3, 2023.
- 9:30 am: Audrey Clement: Why you should vote for me | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:00 am: Maureen Coffey: Why you should vote for me | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: Susan Cunningham: Why you should vote for me | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:00 am: Juan Carlos Fierro: Why you should vote for me | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Longtime Arlingtonian, housing advocate and local leader Cecilia Cassidy dies at 75 | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: ACPD: Man with gun robbed the Courthouse CVS last night | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Sophia Moshasha: Why you should vote for me | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:00 pm: Adam Ebbin: Why you should vote for me | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: David Henshaw: Why you should vote for me | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Podcast: Michael Stiefvater on Arlington’s tech industry | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:05 pm: TRAFFIC ALERT: GW Parkway blocked in both directions by crash | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- JUST IN: Police investigating apartment break-in and rape in Rosslyn (38280 views)
- The Italian Store in Westover discontinues meal deal for Swanson students after alleged egging of customers, employees (33102 views)
- Cyclists and runners can grab free lights and high-visibility vests this week (28990 views)
- Violent collision on Custis Trail sends two to hospital (17369 views)
- NOW: At least four hurt after pair of crashes close local intersections (14462 views)
- New seafood restaurant Ocean Shack plans to open next month (8190 views)
- Columbia Pike bids farewell to Papillon Cycles after nearly 50 years in Arlington (7337 views)
- Rappahannock Coffee to close this month as another café prepares to move in (6227 views)
- Arlington authorities warn of ‘currently circulating’ phone scam (5301 views)
- Park next to HQ2 to transform into winter wonderland and holiday market next month (4905 views)
- Snouts & Stouts indoor dog park and bar set to open next month in Green Valley (4634 views)
- Arlington man charged after alleged gunfire following delivery dispute (3895 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 8:00 am: Scouting For Food – Arlington Food Assistance Center
- 👉 9:00 am: CUMC Heritage Bazaar
- 10:00 am: Painting the Portrait in Oils 2-Day Workshop with Teresa Oaxaca at Art House 7
- 10:00 am: Dominion Hills Falls Craft Show
- 10:00 am: FREE! Enjoy the Pleasures of Walking Meditation: Slow Down and Set Your Own Pace
- 2:00 pm: Jane Franklin Dance Presents: The Big Meow & Forty+ Project
- 👉 5:00 pm: Hawaiian Gala in Arlington!
- 7:30 pm: The Comedy Karaoke Trivia Funtime Show with Kandace Saunders
- 👉 7:30 pm: National Chamber Ensemble – Diva’s Night Out with Schubert, Strauss and More
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 12:00 am: Wakefield Crew Wreath Fundraiser
- 👉 9:00 am: CUMC’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale
- 👉 1:00 pm: Fusion Festival
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 64 degrees and calm winds shifting towards the northwest at around 5 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be mostly cloudy as the temperature drops to around 44 degrees, with south winds at 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Honesty is the first chapter in the book of wisdom.”
– Thomas Jefferson
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
