ARLnow Daily Debrief for Nov 17, 2023

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Nov 17, 2023.
- 9:30 am: VDOT work on W-L parking garage over I-66 underway | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: County seeks feedback on policies for using drones during public safety and emergency responses | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: ‘Our Man in Arlington,’ local historian Charlie Clark, dies at 70 | 🗣️ Comments
- 12:30 pm: Arlington Pet of the Week: Bruni | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:25 pm: UPDATED: Arlington issues fire ban amid Fire Weather Watch for N. Va. | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Yet another threat at a local middle school prompts police response | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:35 pm: Just in time for the holidays, here are some of the newer additions to the ARLnow Shop | 🗣️ Comments
- 7:45 pm: NEW: Bomb threat at Arlington synagogue | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- UPDATED: Police and fire department respond to bomb threat at middle school (31376 views)
- FDIC scrutinized for ‘toxic culture’ and ‘boozy hotel’ in Virginia Square (25726 views)
- JUST IN: Police investigating apparent shooting at Rosslyn Marriott site (22430 views)
- New docs show APS had no formal contract with Kaiser, which admits it ‘dropped the ball’ (20163 views)
- Cheesetique in Shirlington will become a new Italian restaurant next month (18800 views)
- Odd plaque near the Madison Community Center no longer includes antiquated Civil War reference (14615 views)
- NWS: Elevated fire danger in Northern Virginia today (13431 views)
- JUST IN: Gunston Middle School locked down due to threat (11942 views)
- New digital payment system in Ballston Quarter garage catches some drivers ‘off-guard’ (11031 views)
- JUST IN: Security guard charged with weekend shooting in Rosslyn (7370 views)
- Four Arlington startups rank among North America’s top 500 fastest-growing tech companies (6756 views)
- After several crashes, county fast-tracks intersection near Lubber Run Community Center for safety improvements (4778 views)
- NEW: County truck drives off bridge in local park (4258 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 👉 8:30 am: JBLF 5K and Family Fair
- 10:00 am: Parent-Child Printmaking Fun at Art House 7!
- 12:00 pm: Winter Wars Boxing Bash
- 3:00 pm: Jazz@Central
- 3:00 pm: South Arlington Slow Ride & Afterparty
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
🌤️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect partly sunny skies that will gradually clear up, reaching a high of around 58 degrees. A northwest wind will blow at 8 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Saturday night will be clear with a low near 37 degrees, accompanied by a northwest wind blowing at 7 to 10 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light.”
– Aristotle
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
Police responded to a bomb threat at an Arlington synagogue tonight. Arlington County police were dispatched to Congregation Etz Hayim, along Route 50 in the Arlington Heights neighborhood, around 5:30…
The holiday season is here and you’re probably wondering what to get those special Arlingtonians in your life. Lucky for you, the ARLnow Shop has plenty of gift options for…
Swanson Middle School was put in “secure the school” mode this morning (Friday) due to a threat. Initial reports suggest the school’s office received a shooting threat via email. Police…
Update at 7:35 p.m. — Arlington County’s Chief Fire Marshal has issued a “fire ban” through midnight Sunday due to the wildfire risk, according to a social media post by…
🍂 Azi Flowers: Thanksgiving Gratitude in Bloom 🍂
Azi Flowers, a small business owned by an immigrant woman, extends heartfelt thanks to the vibrant Columbia Pike community as Thanksgiving approaches. Embracing the spirit of gratitude, we offer an exclusive 10% discount on our captivating floral arrangements.
🌺 Exclusive Thanksgiving Offer: 10% Discount for Columbia Pike Residents! 🌺
Enrich your Thanksgiving with the warmth of our carefully curated arrangements. Azi Flowers, under the leadership of an immigrant woman, stands as your local haven for seasonal splendor.
Join us for the second in our Science Meets Judaism series, this time focused on animal sentience. Recent research has begun to document animals’ mental states and internal experience. Just as animals have their own personalities, some may share a capacity for perceptions that we would recognize as spiritual. Do animals have souls? Mike Jawer, author of Sensitive Soul and several other books, will propose a way to gauge soulfulness based on biology and on emotion. From a Jewish perspective, what would it mean to view other creatures as possessing souls? How does that correspond to Jewish teachings on the lives of animals? Dr. Sharon will discuss two of the most prominent stories about animals from the Torah, and explore the ways in which “talking animals” embody a respect for other species and their roles in human life.
A Q&A session will take place after the presentations, and refreshments will be served.
First-time Moms Groups Forming In DC/NOVA Now!
IN-PERSON GROUPS – just the Intro Meeting is VIRTUAL. :)
When you’re having your first baby, everyone says: “Join a Mom’s Group!” The problem? No one tells you HOW! Today’s your lucky day! :)
Whether you’re expecting your first or
M4TR Retrofuture Rockfest at The Renegade
3+ hours of Retrofuture dance vibes from M4TR (Music 4 The Revolution). Our Spotify hits (over 900,000 streams), new originals, and cover songs from bands that inspired us – The Cure, The Cars, Eurythmics, Duran Duran, No Doubt, ELO, Toto