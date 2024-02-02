More
Join Club

ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 2, 2024

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.

🕗 News recap

The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 2, 2024.

Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.

  1. NEW: Long-time local grocery store to close next month (97191 views)
  2. JUST IN: More than 3,000 without power tonight in part of North Arlington (22935 views)
  3. Westover Taco draws families and late-night crowds to what was once Arlington’s ‘last dive bar’ (11078 views)
  4. Study: Many Arlington hiking trails are unsustainable and harmful to the environment (8901 views)
  5. Police looking for two suspects after carjacking in Ballston leads to chase into D.C. (8888 views)
  6. NEW: Protests blocking major roadways in D.C. lead to big backups in Arlington (7302 views)
  7. Arlington to consider several ways to combat office vacancies this year, starting with looser parking restrictions (7005 views)
  8. Arlington couple turns to social media for answers after series of Pride flag thefts (6327 views)
  9. JUST IN: Rosa Mexicano has closed its doors in Pentagon City (5365 views)
  10. Two proposed 6-plexes in Alcova Heights clear a neighbor’s attempt to appeal them (4933 views)
  11. ACPD: Teens armed with BB gun charged after carjacking attempt and robbery in Pentagon City (3757 views)
  12. County boasts progress in Green Valley but public intoxication hasn’t gone away, residents say (2869 views)

📅 Upcoming events

Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.

Here are the events planned for Sunday:

☀️ Saturday’s forecast

Expect sunny skies and a high of around 47 degrees, accompanied by a north wind blowing at 7 to 9 mph. As night falls on Saturday, the weather will remain clear with temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees, and a gentle north wind at 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.

💡 Quote of the Day

“I would rather die of passion than of boredom.”
– Vincent van Gogh

🌅 Tonight’s sunset

We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋

Recent Stories

JUST IN: Arlington police charge two with stealing Pride flags from Penrose home

Two men — including one with an apparent military connection — have been arrested in connection with a series of Pride flags stolen from an Arlington couple, police announced Friday…

Read more →

Obituary: Lowell Arnold Larson (1941-2024)

In loving memory of Lowell Arnold Larson, who passed away in 2024 at the age of 82.

Read more →

Ring in the Year of the Dragon at these four Lunar New Year celebrations in Arlington

You can celebrate the Year of the Dragon this month at a handful of Lunar New Year celebrations across Arlington. In East and Central Asian cultures, the Lunar New Year…

Read more →

Vitality Bowls closes in Rosslyn after eight years

Vitality Bowls in Rosslyn has closed its doors after nearly eight years. In 2016, a franchise location of the California-based superfood café opened in Rosslyn on the ground floor of…

Read more →

Encore Stage & Studio’s Summer Camp Early Bird Sale Extended through Sunday!

By: Encore Stage & Studio

Encore Stage & Studio camps are making a dramatic entrance this summer! Programs for ages 3 – 15 years run June 17 through August 23, 2024 at multiple locations in Arlington and Alexandria. Encore’s camps provide a fun and safe environment for children to explore theatre arts.

Families can save big by planning ahead! Our early bird sale is extended through Sunday, February 4. Enrollment can be made through our website: www.encorestage.org.

“This is our biggest summer yet! Jam-packed with new locations, favorite camp themes and great show titles.” says Sara Duke, Executive Director. “Summer enrichment helps children foster self confidence and a sense of belonging.” Camp titles include Matilda, Broadway Kids, Summer Nights Live, and Crowns and Castles.

In addition to summer camps, Encore is delighted to bring back its popular Presidents’ Day Taste of Hamilton Workshop for grades 3-8 and a la carte spring break camp for grades K-5 on March 25-29, Visit at www.encorestage.org or call (703) 548-1154 to learn more.

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

Very Cool Summer Camps at Art House 7! Ages 5-13

By: Art House 7

Our summer camp schedule is up! It’s a great time to plan ahead and sign up. Your kids will love the variety of art projects and the fun teachers at Art House 7. Among our themes: Clay Sculpture and “Green” Sculpture; Animals Around the World; Painting; Drawing; Printmaking; Arts & Crafts; Jewelry.

Art House 7 is located on Langston Blvd. near the Lee Harrison Shopping Center. We have an ample 2-story studio, and plenty of free parking.

Weekly camps at Art House 7
– Starting June 17
– Morning and afternoon camps, 2 to 3 hours
– Ages 5-13

5537 Langston Blvd., Arlington VA 22207

Read More

Submit your own Announcement here.

How to Start & Grow Your Dream Business Workshop &…

January is National Mentoring Month! Join us for an afternoon of mentoring and networking hosted by Rubi Women Network! *Do you need guidance during your entrepreneurial journey? *Do you have a business idea but don’t know where to start? *Do

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay

Live Comedy Showcase Starring Brendan Gay!

Friday, Feb 23, 20248:00 PM (Doors open at 7:00 PM)Crystal City Sports Pub (3rd Floor Lounge)

Headliner: Brendan Gay

Born and raised in the Midwest, Brendan is a national touring comedian who smiles confidently

More Stories
×

Subscribe to our mailing list