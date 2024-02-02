ARLnow Daily Debrief for Feb 2, 2024

Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Feb 2, 2024.
- 10:00 am: Morning Poll: Do you believe in the groundhog? | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:45 am: The Ballston Target will lose its CVS this month as part of D.C.-area closures | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:45 pm: Vitality Bowls closes in Rosslyn after eight years | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:15 pm: Ring in the Year of the Dragon at these four Lunar New Year celebrations in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 4:45 pm: Obituary: Lowell Arnold Larson (1941-2024) | 🗣️ Comments
- 7:40 pm: JUST IN: Arlington police charge two with stealing Pride flags from Penrose home | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- NEW: Long-time local grocery store to close next month (97191 views)
- JUST IN: More than 3,000 without power tonight in part of North Arlington (22935 views)
- Westover Taco draws families and late-night crowds to what was once Arlington’s ‘last dive bar’ (11078 views)
- Study: Many Arlington hiking trails are unsustainable and harmful to the environment (8901 views)
- Police looking for two suspects after carjacking in Ballston leads to chase into D.C. (8888 views)
- NEW: Protests blocking major roadways in D.C. lead to big backups in Arlington (7302 views)
- Arlington to consider several ways to combat office vacancies this year, starting with looser parking restrictions (7005 views)
- Arlington couple turns to social media for answers after series of Pride flag thefts (6327 views)
- JUST IN: Rosa Mexicano has closed its doors in Pentagon City (5365 views)
- Two proposed 6-plexes in Alcova Heights clear a neighbor’s attempt to appeal them (4933 views)
- ACPD: Teens armed with BB gun charged after carjacking attempt and robbery in Pentagon City (3757 views)
- County boasts progress in Green Valley but public intoxication hasn’t gone away, residents say (2869 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Barcroft Elementary School Online Auction
- 9:00 am: Boolean Girl Winter Coding Clubhouse
- 10:00 am: Art House 7 Workshop: Painting Florals & Small Creatures with Teresa Oaxaca
- 10:00 am: Mediumship using Smoke Billets
- 12:00 pm: First Baby? Find Your New Mom Tribe!
- 1:30 pm: The Black History of Chesapeake Bay Aquaculture
- 3:00 pm: Grand opening pinball tournament Saturday Feb 3rd 3pm-7pm
- 8:00 pm: Anton In Show Business
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 👉 1:30 pm: Become a Light Worker! Learn Reiki 1 & 2
- 2:00 pm: League of Women Voters of Arlington and Alexandria City Day of Action
- 2:00 pm: Anton In Show Business
- 👉 3:00 pm: How to Start & Grow Your Dream Business Workshop & Networking Event
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect sunny skies and a high of around 47 degrees, accompanied by a north wind blowing at 7 to 9 mph. As night falls on Saturday, the weather will remain clear with temperatures dropping to around 30 degrees, and a gentle north wind at 3 to 5 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“I would rather die of passion than of boredom.”
– Vincent van Gogh
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
