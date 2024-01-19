Good Friday evening, Arlington. Let’s take a look back at today’s stories and a look forward to tomorrow’s event calendar.
🕗 News recap
The following articles were published earlier today — Jan 19, 2024.
- 9:30 am: GW Parkway closed, bus schedules curtailed as snow continues to fall | 🗣️ Comments
- 10:30 am: NEW: Ballston Macy’s to close this year, with redevelopment planned | 🗣️ Comments
- 11:30 am: Arlington County mulls $75K in support for small, legacy businesses in National Landing | 🗣️ Comments
- 1:30 pm: Local bookstore One More Page to host a party next week celebrating 13 years in Arlington | 🗣️ Comments
- 2:30 pm: Adoptable Pet of the Week: Bratwurst | 🗣️ Comments
- 3:30 pm: Photos: Wintry scenes around Arlington after second snowstorm this week | 🗣️ Comments
Since it’s Friday, we’ve also compiled a list of the most-read articles of the week, below.
- Heads up: Arlington is about to get some snow (27711 views)
- UPDATED: Suspect arrested after dog fatally stabbed in Falls Church (10086 views)
- Pie meets pinball at new membership-based arcade inside ACME Pie on Columbia Pike (8801 views)
- ACPD investigating robbery at local high school (7169 views)
- Two dozen Arlington eateries join D.C. area’s winter Restaurant Week (7146 views)
- NEW: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Arlington (6563 views)
- JUST IN: Winter Storm Warning issued for Arlington (6258 views)
- New ice cream shop could move into Lyon Village Shopping Center this spring (6096 views)
- NEW: Tuesday is a snow day for Arlington Public Schools (6043 views)
- JUST iN: School cancelled Friday due to snow, APS announces (5494 views)
- Arlington businesses for sale: bubble tea spot, high-grossing bar, and a school (4867 views)
- Arlington County loses pretrial appeal in Missing Middle suit (4606 views)
📅 Upcoming events
Here is what’s going on Saturday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
- 9:00 am: Boolean Girl January Coding Clubhouse
- 10:00 am: AUCP Open House
- 11:00 am: Encore Stage and Studio’s Under the Sea Ball
- 12:00 pm: In-Store Book Signing Event: Spy Pilot
- 2:00 pm: Walk-In Tech Help
- 👉 2:30 pm: Building Is Awesome: The LEGO® Movie Screening
Here are the events planned for Sunday:
- 2:00 pm: Book talk and signing
☀️ Saturday’s forecast
Expect a mostly sunny day with a high temperature near 24 degrees and northwest winds ranging from 11 to 18 mph, gusting up to 32 mph. The night will be mostly clear with a low around 17 degrees, and northwest winds persisting at 14 to 16 mph, gusting up to 26 mph. See more from Weather.gov.
💡 Quote of the Day
“Tomorrow belongs to those who can hear it coming”
– David Bowie
🌅 Tonight’s sunset
We hope you have a great weekend, Arlington! Feel free to discuss the most-read stories of the week, the upcoming weekend events or anything else of local interest in the comments. 👋
Recent Stories
A significant snowfall blanketed Arlington today, transforming the county into a picturesque winter scene.
Searching for a small animal companion? Do you love guinea pigs? Meet Bratwurst, the newest Adoptable Pet of the Week! This brown, white and orange guinea pig is adorable and…
A local Arlington bookstore, One More Page, will celebrate its 13th anniversary next Friday. People can stop by the East Falls Church bookstore at 2200 N. Westmoreland Street from 5-7…
End-unit townhouse in Fairlington Villages with large patio and great parking
Amerimmune Clinic, a pioneer in immunology, now proudly serves the Arlington community from its new prominent location at 1600 Wilson Boulevard Suite 320, Arlington, VA 22209. This unique clinic is dedicated exclusively to immune testing, bringing cutting-edge diagnostics to the heart of Arlington and contributing to the community’s overall health and well-being.
What makes Amerimmune Clinic a valuable addition to Arlington’s healthcare landscape is its unwavering focus on immune testing services. By specializing in this crucial aspect of healthcare, the clinic addresses a variety of immune-related concerns that residents may face. From autoimmune disorders to allergies, Amerimmune Clinic offers a comprehensive range of tests, providing individuals with in-depth insights into their immune systems.
Amerimmune Clinic is more than just a healthcare facility; it’s a partner in the community’s journey toward better health. The clinic’s commitment to accuracy and innovation ensures that Arlington residents receive state-of-the-art diagnostics with precision and reliability. This local focus allows Amerimmune Clinic to tailor its services to the specific needs of the community, fostering a sense of trust and reliability among residents.
For Arlington residents seeking to explore these essential services, Amerimmune Clinic has made access easy through its user-friendly website, amerimmuneclinic.com. The website serves as a virtual gateway, offering information about the clinic’s specialized services, introducing the dedicated staff, and providing convenient options for scheduling appointments.
5 Ways to End Conflict + Enjoy Your Relationship Again
Stress, unresolved issues, even cabin fever can start taking a toll on any relationship. Ease things with these “5 Ways to End Conflict & Enjoy Your Relationship Again” from therapists Stacey Cali, MA, Resident in Counseling, and Sarah Moore, LPC:
1) Try “Small Things Often”: Great trips and dinners out are wonderful, but often it’s the small, simple connections each day that define a relationship. Focus on “small things often”. For example, when you chat, try to use more eye contact. Worried you have nothing positive to talk about? Try a book like Gottman’s “8 Dates: Essential Conversations for a Lifetime of Love”.
2) Learn Your “Love Languages”: Try a quick online quiz like this one: https://5lovelanguages.com/quizzes/love-language.
NICU Q&A Virtual Session
Have you ever wondered what a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is like? Are you pregnant and want to know what to expect if your baby is admitted to the NICU? Join us for a virtual Q&A session where all of
The Framework
The panel discussion focuses on the College Board’s AP African-American
Studies curriculum course, its significance to American history, and its
relevance for today. Panelists include members of the AP African-
American Studies Development Committee and current students.